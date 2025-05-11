Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys Shares of 5,075 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 4,583.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MRUS. Bank of America reduced their target price on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.94. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

