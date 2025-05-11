Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,221 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,066,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 469,043 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after acquiring an additional 450,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,625.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 580,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 299,798 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $0.71 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

