Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $177,000 Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213,491 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Unisys were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 178,295 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,096,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after purchasing an additional 157,919 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

UIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $343.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

