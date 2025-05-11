Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $200,000 in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 185,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 581,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 913,527 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 180,428 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $9.75 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $8.81 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

