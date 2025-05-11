Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $91,000 in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 22,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,338.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,017.92. This trade represents a 58.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 38,145 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $81,630.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,221.48. This trade represents a 53.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CATX opened at $2.35 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

See Also

