Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,571 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Holley were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Holley by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

HLLY stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Holley Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 million. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Holley from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Holley from $4.50 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

