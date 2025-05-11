Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $161,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Coty by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COTY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

