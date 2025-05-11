Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $205,000 Investment in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Elme Communities by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elme Communities by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 400,834 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -114.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

