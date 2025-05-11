Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $49,000 Investment in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Propel Bio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 9,615,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,562 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 2,511.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 5,213,370 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,917,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 170,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 773,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,983 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

