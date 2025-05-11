Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 127,486 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,383,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.74. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Bankshares

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.