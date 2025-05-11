Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 15,596 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Vuzix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vuzix by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Stock Up 6.6 %

VUZI opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

About Vuzix

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,437.17% and a negative return on equity of 139.39%.

(Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.