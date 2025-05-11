Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 16,819 Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 1,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

