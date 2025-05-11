Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Reduces Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in American Well were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get American Well alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Well by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,300,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Price Performance

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.22. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $42,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,382.40. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on American Well from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Well

About American Well

(Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.