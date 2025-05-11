Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 11,774 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 77,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 409.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 75,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 177,357 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORC stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $763.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.11%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

ORC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

