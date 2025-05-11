Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 212,970 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,970 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 381,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $1.37 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,005.40. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

KIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

