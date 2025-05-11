Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 46,685 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,685 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TrueCar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in TrueCar by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.13. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $46.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

