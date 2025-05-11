Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 590,670 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,670 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after acquiring an additional 182,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 174,759 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 74,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.71. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

