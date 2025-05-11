Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $146,000 Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 189,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.17% of Village Farms International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFF stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

