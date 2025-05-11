Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.54. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. New Street Research set a $3.90 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

