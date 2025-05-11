Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.54. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
