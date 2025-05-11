Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Trims Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,646 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,184.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hyliion by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyliion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 424,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.76. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

