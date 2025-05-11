TuHURA Biosciences (HURA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect TuHURA Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ HURA opened at $3.97 on Friday. TuHURA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TuHURA Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

