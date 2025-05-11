Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $33,190.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,566.88. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

NYSE TWO opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.33. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. Sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

