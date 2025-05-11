Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $674.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. The trade was a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.45, for a total transaction of $575,845.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,458.60. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,462 shares of company stock worth $9,464,626 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $560.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $458.50 and a 1-year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

