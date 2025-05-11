U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

USPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $108.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

