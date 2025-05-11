Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UGP. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

