Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,750 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 172,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Uniti Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 839,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.59. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

