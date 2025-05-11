Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,335,000 after buying an additional 625,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after acquiring an additional 84,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,578,000 after buying an additional 642,627 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $3,598,340.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,814,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,771,791.08. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $37,359.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,520,068.48. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,231 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,528 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

