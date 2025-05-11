Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
Shares of VAL opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. Valaris has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valaris will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
