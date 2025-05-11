VerifyMe (VRME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEGet Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

VerifyMe Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $0.77 on Friday. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on VerifyMe from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Earnings History for VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

