Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Cut to “Hold” at Jones Trading

Jones Trading downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.40 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Baird R W lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NYSE:VOR opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.21. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897,159 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

