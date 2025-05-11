Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 845.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 727,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

HG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,383. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566 in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HG opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $843.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

