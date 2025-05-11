Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in HealthStream by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in HealthStream by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 70,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HSTM opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

HealthStream announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

