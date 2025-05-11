Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

VRDN opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

View Our Latest Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.