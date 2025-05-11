Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,430. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,620. This represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

