Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD opened at $58.62 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $869.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

