Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of ACCO Brands worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.74 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

