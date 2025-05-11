Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CG Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CG Oncology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,861,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,096,000 after buying an additional 779,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 331.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 69,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52.

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $30,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CG Oncology from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

