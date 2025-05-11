Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.59 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

