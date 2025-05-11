Voya Investment Management LLC Has $376,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DHT by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DHT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

