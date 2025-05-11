Voya Investment Management LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 397.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Thryv by 15.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $601.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,976.20. The trade was a 0.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,200 shares of company stock worth $86,981. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

