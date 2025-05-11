Voya Investment Management LLC Has $415,000 Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mercantile Bank worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $50,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $593,098.20. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,750 shares of company stock worth $83,745 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM opened at $43.76 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $710.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

