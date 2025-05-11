Voya Investment Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,461,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 407,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 400,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 110,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Elme Communities stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

