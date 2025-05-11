Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WAY. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 444.56. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Waystar

In other news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares in the company, valued at $21,903,584.70. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

