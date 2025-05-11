Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,208,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 565.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $781.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.65.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

