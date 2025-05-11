Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 693.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 661,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 578,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $19.24 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. Analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

