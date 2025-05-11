Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,677,000. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %
VAC opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $102.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
