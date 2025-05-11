Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,677,000. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

VAC opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $102.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

