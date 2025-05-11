Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 11,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on VRE shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

