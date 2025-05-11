Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 63.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 24.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 122,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

