Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 591.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 738,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,095,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,061,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 263,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTN opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 56.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

