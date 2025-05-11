Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 281,067 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,067 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,800,000 after buying an additional 461,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,725,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 512,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,596,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 227,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

ESRT stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $154.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Insider Transactions at Empire State Realty Trust

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $46,405.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,904.84. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

